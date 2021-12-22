Left Menu

Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul train service resumes

The Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul freight train service was resumed on Tuesday to improve the trade among Pakistan, Iran and Turkey, reported local media.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-12-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 21:06 IST
Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul freight train. (Image credit: Twitter/Ministry of Railways, Pakistan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul freight train service was resumed on Tuesday to improve the trade among Pakistan, Iran and Turkey, reported local media. Pakistan's Railway Minister Azam Khan Swati, along with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, relaunched the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI) freight train at Margalla railway station, reported Dawn.

Ambassadors of Turkey, Iran, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan witnessed the inauguration on Tuesday. The service aims to improve the economies and lives of citizens of ECO member states by maximising economic efficiency and reducing the cost of doing business.

Underlining the importance of the ITI fright service, Swati said that would open doors for business and connectivity in the region. The minister termed the freight service as a major opportunity for importers and exporters in the region.

Referring to the future plans in this route, he said that the passenger train service will also start soon. The first train from Islamabad to Istanbul was inaugurated on August 14, 2009, reported Dawn citing the Pakistan Railways.

The freight service on this route will be operated regularly on Tuesday of every week. The running time between Drence-Kapikoy (Istanbul) and Zahidan-Tabraiz (Iran) will be 90 hours each. From Zahidan to Islamabad, the train would take 135.5 hours, according to Dawn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

