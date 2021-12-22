India votes in favour of UNSC resolution to grant exemptions from sanctions on humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

Left Menu

ANI | New York | Updated: 22-12-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 23:26 IST
India's Permanent Representative to United Nations TS.Tirumurti . Image Credit: ANI
India voted in favour of UNSC resolution to grant exemptions from sanctions on humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan "India voted in favour of #UNSC resolution to grant exemption from sanctions for humanitarian assistance to #Afghanistan," tweeted India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations.

Further, India's Permanent Representative to United Nations Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti mentioned in his speech that aid and assistance should be provided to the most vulnerable section of the Afghanistan society focussing on women and children. "Aid should be allowed irrespective of the ethnicity and religion," he said.

"India has been providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan for the last two decades," he added. Further, Ambassador T.S.Tirumurti also welcomed UNSC resolution to review the assistance program after one year.

India is also ready to work with other nations in the region in providing assistance to Afghanistan. Ambassador also highlighted that the resolution has noted the Taliban's commitment that it will not allow its soil to be used for terrorism designated under UNSC resolution 2593. (ANI)

