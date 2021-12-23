Left Menu

Venezuela confirms first seven cases of Omicron strain of coronavirus: President Maduro

Venezuela has confirmed the first seven cases of the Omicron version of the coronavirus, President Nicolas Maduro said.

ANI | New York | Updated: 23-12-2021 08:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 08:40 IST
Venezuela confirms first seven cases of Omicron strain of coronavirus: President Maduro
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

New York [US], December 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Venezuela has confirmed the first seven cases of the Omicron version of the coronavirus, President Nicolas Maduro said. "The first seven cases of Omicron have been discovered. This is inevitable ... Omicron has come to our country, it is very contagious," the president said on late Wednesday.

The patients have arrived from Panama, Spain and the Dominican Republic. "The vaccination is the best protection from Omicron," Maduro added.

The World Health Organization during an emergency meeting on November 26 designated the new COVID-19 strain as a "variant of concern" and called it Omicron. The variant first originated in South Africa and is spreading around the world with more and more countries reporting on Omicron cases. The spread of Omicron prompted many countries to close borders for foreigners arriving from Africa regardless of whether they hold a vaccination or recovery certificate or a negative coronavirus test. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021