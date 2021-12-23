Left Menu

PTM chief banned from entering Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

ANI | Muzaffarabad | Updated: 23-12-2021 10:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 10:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has banned Pashtoon Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Ahmed Pashteen from entry and from making any speech in the region, local media reported on Thursday. According to a notification issued by the PoK home department, the ban was imposed on Pashteen with immediate effect under section 5 of the Maintenance of Public Order Act, 1985, for three months, Dawn reported.

This move drew instant criticism from a former information minister belonging to the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). During a press conference in Kotli, some activists of an obscure organisation by the name of Tehreek-i-Jawanan-Kashmir called upon the Pok government to ban the entry of Pashteen.

Several activists criticised the government's embargo on freedom of speech and expression on social media, as per Dawn newspaper. "We condemn the PTI government in strong words for banning Manzoor Pashteen's entry and speech in Kashmir. Imposing restrictions on freedom of expression and speech is a fascist practice. Manzoor Pashteen! We are ashamed," tweeted Mushtaq Minhas, the former PoK information minister and member of the PML-N organising committee.

Nasira Khan Sudhozai, a PML-N activist also said that Manzoor Pashteen is the voice of millions of people. Restricting his entry to PoK is the worst step. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

