Left Menu

3 killed, 1 injured in car-truck collision in Pakistan

At least three people were killed and one other was injured in a road accident in the northwestern part of Pakistan, the media reported on Thursday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-12-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 11:36 IST
3 killed, 1 injured in car-truck collision in Pakistan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least three people were killed and one other was injured in a road accident in the northwestern part of Pakistan, the media reported on Thursday. According to Xinhua news agency, the incident occurred due to a collision between a car and a truck resulting in the death of three people in the car.

The rescue workers shifted the victims to the hospital and the injured was reported to be in critical condition. The accident took place near the country's northwestern Attock interchange of the Islamabad-Peshawar motorway.

Recently, a large part of Pakistan, especially the open areas, are having dense fog, causing an increase in road accidents, as per Xinhua. Meanwhile, poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads as well as negligence of road safety measures are other major causes of road accidents in Pakistan, it also reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021