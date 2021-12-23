Ethiopia reports 2,992 new COVID-19 cases

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], December 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Ethiopia has registered 2,992 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 382,371 as of Wednesday evening, the country's health ministry said. The ministry reported three new COVID-19-related deaths and 136 recoveries, bringing the national death and recovery counts to 6,880 and 351,304 respectively.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region. Over the past few days, the East African country is witnessing a spike in new COVID-19 cases.

Amid its national push for vaccination, Ethiopia has administered 10,693,272 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the ministry. Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Libya. (ANI/Xinhua)

