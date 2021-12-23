Yemen: 8 million face reduced rations amid funding shortages, says UN

The UN food relief agency warned on Wednesday that it is running out of funds to continue providing food assistance to 13 million Yemenis. From January, eight million who are going hungry in Yemen will receive a reduced food ration, while five million others who are at immediate risk of slipping into famine, will remain on a full ration.

"Desperate times call for desperate measures and we have to stretch our limited resources and prioritize, focusing on people who are in the most critical state", said Corinne Fleischer, Regional Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) for the Middle East and North Africa. The reductions come at the worst possible time for families in Yemen who are dependent on WFP's food assistance to survive.

As currency devaluation and hyper-inflation drive the economy to near collapse, inadequate food consumption has risen rapidly, affecting half of all families over the last three months. And food prices have more than doubled across much of Yemen through the course of the year.

Meanwhile, fighting across multiple frontlines continues to force families to flee. "The Yemeni people are now more vulnerable than ever, reeling from relentless conflict and the deepening economic crisis that has pushed millions into destitution", said Fleischer. (ANI)

