Left Menu

Pakistan: 4-year-old killed in shootout at Karachi market

A four-year-old girl was killed during a robbery at a supermart in Pakistan's Karachi, local media reported on Thursday.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 23-12-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 14:38 IST
Pakistan: 4-year-old killed in shootout at Karachi market
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A four-year-old girl was killed during a robbery at a supermart in Pakistan's Karachi, local media reported on Thursday. Quoting mart's manager, The News International reported that six armed men entered the mart at around 8 pm on Wednesday at Shah Latif Town and held all employees hostage at gunpoint.

He also disclosed that the dacoits siphoned off Rs 78,500 from the mart. The injured girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, however, she could not survive. Her brother demanded justice from the government, as per The News International.

Police have registered a case under the manager's supervision and have launched an investigation into the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021