China to hold Taiwan independence supporters criminally liable for life amidst growing tensions

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 23-12-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 17:16 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
China will hold pro-Taiwan independence supporters criminally liable for life for promoting their cause in the mainland. China's Taiwan Affairs Office on November 5 issued a statement declaring that the pro-Taiwanese activists who support Taiwan's independence to be held liable criminally for life, sparking a new tension in the already strained Beijing-Taipei relations, according to Just Earth News.

Earlier, the independent status of Taiwan is disputed as the People's Republic of China (PRC) claims the strait island nation to be a territory of Mainland China. On the other hand, Taiwan is also increasing its military power and it is further being strengthened by the United States' Taiwan Deterrence Act.

Further, The Taiwan Deterrence Act is being introduced in the US Senate by the Republicans to provide financial aid of around $2 Billion a year to Taiwan to strengthen its defence. Meanwhile, the Taiwan Deterrence Act seeks to provide financial aid for the long term till 2032 subject to a yearly review of funds allocated and their use by Taiwan.

PRC maintains a strong "One China" policy and is adamant about merging Taiwan into China by any means necessary including physical force if required. On the other hand, Taiwan maintains an autonomous status at the international forums, according to Just Earth News. The ties between Taiwan and China are already strained and are worsening in recent times. Recently, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan's air defence and the numbers and frequency of warplanes of China entering Taiwan's air defence are increasing, which is escalating psychological pressure on Taiwan, according to reports.

Meanwhile, according to Republican Senator Jim Risch who proposed Taiwan Deterrence Bill in US Senate, peace between Taiwan and China is vital for the Indo-Pacific Region and the bill aims to achieve peace in the Taiwan Strait region. Further, the Bill also seeks to amend the Arms Export Control Act to facilitate US to sell arms and ammunition to Taiwan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

