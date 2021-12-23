Left Menu

China denies reports of plans to halt enterprises' work during 2022 Winter Olympics

China on Thursday denied media reports that large enterprises around Beijing will suspend their work during the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics to prevent air pollution.

China on Thursday denied media reports that large enterprises around Beijing will suspend their work during the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics to prevent air pollution. "These rumours are not true," Liu Youbin, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment, said at a press conference on Thursday, as quoted by Russian news agency Sputnik.

Answering a question on air pollution during the Games, the spokesperson said that the ministry would instruct Beijing, Hebei Province and other locations to take reasonable steps to protect the environment in accordance with laws and regulations. The spokesperson said that the actions require accuracy, scientific support and open information to minimize the impact on the Chinese economy, social sector, production and people's lives.

The Winter Olympics next year will take place in Beijing in the month of February. The Winter Paralympics will be held later in March. Earlier in the month, the Joe Biden administration announced that the US would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to alleged human rights violations by China.

Several countries including Australia, Britain and Canada have also announced that they will boycott diplomatically over human rights abuses of the Uyghur minority by the Chinese government. (ANI)

