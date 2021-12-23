Left Menu

UK Labour Party calls for 'more clarity' over possible further COVID-19 restrictions

UK Labour lawmaker and shadow culture minister, Lucy Powell, on Thursday asked the government for "more clarity" over what data it is looking at in order regarding further possible COVID-19 social restrictions to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant.

ANI | London | Updated: 23-12-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 18:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

London [UK], December 23 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Labour lawmaker and shadow culture minister, Lucy Powell, on Thursday asked the government for "more clarity" over what data it is looking at in order regarding further possible COVID-19 social restrictions to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant. "What we would like to see, and I think a lot of the public would like to see, and certainly businesses and those in the live event sector ... would like to see, is more clarity around what data points the government is looking at," Powell told Sky News broadcaster.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has already implemented a so-called plan B that encourages people to work from home whenever possible and imposes mandatory face covering in public transport, shops and other indoor spaces, among other measures, said on Tuesday that based on the data available, no further restrictions would be implemented before Christmas. The UK has faced a surge in COVID-19 cases ahead of Christmas caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and on Wednesday daily positive cases exceeded 100,000 for the first time since the pandemic began. (ANI/Sputnik)

