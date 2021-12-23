Left Menu

Russia, China jointly develop high-tech weapons, says Putin

Russia and China have teamed up to develop high-tech weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday in his annual press conference.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 23-12-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 20:20 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia, December 23, 2021. (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Russia and China have teamed up to develop high-tech weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday in his annual press conference. Putin said the Chinese army is heavily equipped with the most advanced weapons systems, Russian news agency Sputnik reported.

"We are even developing together individual high-tech weapons. We cooperate in space, aviation, both in aircraft and helicopters. Finally, we are developing cooperation between the armed forces," he said. Putin added that Russia is ready to supply energy resources to China after 2060 when both countries should reach carbon neutrality.

Russia and China continue to work in nuclear energy, high technologies, and practically in all areas, including high-tech ones, the leader added. "This is an absolutely comprehensive partnership of a strategic nature, which has no precedent in history, at least between Russia and China. And this work, hard work, benefits both the Chinese and Russian people, and, of course, is such a serious stabilizing factor in the international arena," Putin said.

Commenting on some countries' decision to boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing, the Russian President said no country can hold back the development of China. "There is only one reason [for] sanctions ... it is only about one thing -- an attempt to hold back the development, prevent possible competitors from raising their heads," Putin said.

"They cannot hold back the development of China. The Chinese economy is already larger than the US one in terms of purchasing power parity. China will inevitably become the world's top economy in all other respects. But you have to understand this," he added. During his much-anticipated presser, Putin also touched upon COVID-19 and on the Russian economy. (ANI)

