Left Menu

Berlin's naval mission in South China Sea was just a teaser, Germany warns Beijing

Germany's recent deployment of a warship into the South China Sea was a "teaser", Berlin hoped to dispatch additional ships and aircraft to Asia from 2023, said Germany's Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 23-12-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 20:21 IST
Berlin's naval mission in South China Sea was just a teaser, Germany warns Beijing
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's recent deployment of a warship into the South China Sea was a "teaser", Berlin hoped to dispatch additional ships and aircraft to Asia from 2023, said Germany's Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach. The vessel's foray into the contested region last week - the first such journey in nearly two decades - was a sign that Germany was "perpetuating" its activity in the region in "small steps", RT TV quoted Schonbach as saying on Tuesday while speaking from onboard the Bayern frigate.

Stressing that Germany's primary interest was in maintaining an international rules-based order in the region, Schonbach said that Berlin hoped to dispatch additional ships and aircraft to Asia from 2023. The Bayern set sail for Asia with a crew of 200 in August. The following month, Germany claimed Beijing had denied the Brandenburg-class frigate entry into its harbours, which Schonbach suggested was a "political decision", according to RT TV.

Underlining that when a nation like Germany sends a ship, then there must have happened something in recent years, said Schonbach, emphasising that due to those happenings it is important enough to Germany to change the way of communication. The German vessel in the South China Sea did not sail through the Taiwan Strait.

Schonbach said that this time Germany started with smaller steps. Probably, German vessels would cross the strait next time if needed, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021