Pakistan: Oppn leader Shehbaz Sharif blames PM Imran Khan for economic catastrophe

Pakistan National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has blamed the ruling Imran Khan government in Pakistan for economic catastrophe starting with a trade deficit of more than USD 5 billion.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-12-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 21:49 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has blamed the ruling Imran Khan government in Pakistan for economic catastrophe starting with a trade deficit of more than USD 5 billion. Shehbaz said the record increase in the trade deficit was a clear indication of an imbalance in the country's imports and exports. He said the latest statistics show that the inflow of dollars in the country had decreased, according to the Nation.

Further, the Opposition leader said that the economy was in reverse gear, while the industry, trade, commerce, and employment were all in deplorable shape and blamed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for it. "Finance advisers were sometimes making contradictory statements on the rise and fall of inflation. Sometimes it is said that Pakistan was the cheapest country and sometimes global circumstances were blamed for the worsening situation," he said.

"Instead of imposing a mini-budget and playing with future of the nation and country, the government should resign," he added. "The uniform application of 17 percent GST on more than 100 items will lead to further increase in inflation, he pointed out. He said it's a global practice that amid high inflation GST was reduced, but in Pakistan, the world had turned upside down.

"The PML-N president said that this move would have dire consequences as it also exposes the fact that the government had not been able to increase tax base," he added. The opposition leader also mentioned that instead of imposing a mini-budget and playing with future of the nation and country, the government should resign. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

