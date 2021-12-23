Imran Khan fails to deliver pandemic economic package as promised, says Pak audit report

Pakistan PM Imran Khan has failed to deliver the pandemic economic stimulus package as promised, as per an audit report. According to details shared in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday, the Finance Ministry has released only Rs 186 billion out of total of Rs500 billion, which are only 37 percent of the total amount promised by the Prime Minister, according to the Nation.

Under PM package, relief to daily wagers was promised Rs 200 billion but the actual release was only Rs 16 billion, funding to the utilities stores was Rs 50 billion but it got only Rs 10 billion, subsidies to power and gas were Rs 100 billion but the sector received only Rs 15 billion. However, under the head of relief to vulnerable families and panagahs was Rs 150 billion out of which a considerable amount of Rs145 billion was released by the finance ministry.

Meanwhile, the Secretary Finance informed the PAC that a total of Rs 1240 billion were planned to be spent for corona-related activities that includes Rs 365 billion non cash and Rs 875 billion cash expenditures. "As far as the issue related to less spending is concerned, the corona relief package was not for one financial year but it is continuing even in current financial year,"

"The government had provided Rs 334 billion out of its own budget as supplementary grant during financial year 2019-20 while rest is being spent," he added. The Public Accounts Committee however expressed its dissatisfaction over half baked information extended by the Secretary Finance regarding Covid-19-related expenditure, according to the Nation. (ANI)

