Left Menu

Senior US official says no evidence Ukraine escalating tensions with Russia

A senior Biden administration official said on Thursday that there is no evidence indicating Ukraine is escalating tensions with Russia.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 23:57 IST
Senior US official says no evidence Ukraine escalating tensions with Russia
Members of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service attend a training session. (Image credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], December 23 (ANI/Sputnik): A senior Biden administration official said on Thursday that there is no evidence indicating Ukraine is escalating tensions with Russia. "To be clear, we see no evidence of that escalation on the Ukrainian side," the official said during a conference call.

Tensions involving Ukraine have been aggravated in the past several weeks by an alleged Russian troop buildup near the countries' border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders as a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it reserves the right to move forces within its own sovereign territory. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of concern

Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of con...

 Canada
4
Samsung 2022 TVs, gaming monitors to support new HDR10+ GAMING standard

Samsung 2022 TVs, gaming monitors to support new HDR10+ GAMING standard

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021