S Korea reports 6,233 more COVID-19 cases

Seoul [South Korea], December 24 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 6,233 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 596,209. The daily caseload was down from 6,918 in the previous day as the government tightened anti-virus measures.

The recent resurgence was attributable to small cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area. Of the new cases, 2,324 were Seoul residents. The numbers of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon were 1,647 and 433 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 1,759, or 28.5 percent of the total local transmission. The number of the Omicron variant infections was 262, including 96 imported cases and 166 domestic transmissions, up 16 from the prior day.

Seventy cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 16,670. The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 1,084, up one from the previous day.

Fifty-six more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 5,071. The total fatality rate was 0.85 percent. The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 43,884,305 people, or 85.5 percent of the total population, and the number of fully inoculated people was 42,259,139, or 82.3 percent of the population.

The number of those who received booster shots was 14,304,492 people, or 27.9 percent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)