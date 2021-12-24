Left Menu

Two Pak soldiers killed in Balochistan during exchange of fire with terrorists

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in District Kech in Balochistan in an exchange of fire with terrorists on Friday.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 24-12-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 11:07 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in District Kech in Balochistan in an exchange of fire with terrorists on Friday. As per Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lance Naik Manzar Abbas, Sepoy Abdul Fath was killed while defending a security check post in the area, reported Geo News.

The ISPR confirmed that a search operation is underway in the area to hunt the terrorists who had fled after the attack. "Security forces are determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," said the ISPR, reported Geo News.

Earlier this month, a Pakistan Army soldier was killed as well when terrorists targeted a security forces check post along the Pakistan-Iran border in the Abdoi sector, Balochistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

