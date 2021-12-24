Left Menu

Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa offers prayer at Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa along with his spouse Shiranthi Rajapaksa, who is on a pilgrimage to India, on Friday offered prayers in the famous hill shrine of Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala.

ANI | Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 24-12-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 11:44 IST
Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa offers prayer at Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa along with his spouse Shiranthi Rajapaksa at Venkateswara Swamy shrine. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa along with his spouse Shiranthi Rajapaksa, who is on a pilgrimage to India, on Friday offered prayers in the famous hill shrine of Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala. Earlier on his arrival at Mahadwaram of the temple, he was accorded a warm welcome by the Joint Executive Officer (JEO) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Veerabrahmam and Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Gopinath Jatti.

After Darshan, he was rendered Vedaseervachanam by Vedic Pundits at Ranganayakula Mandapam. The JEO offered Theertha Prasadams and a laminated photo of Srivaru to the foreign dignitary. The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Narayana Swamy was also present during the Lankan PM's Tirumala temple visit.

Tirupati Urban SP Venkatappala Naidu, Tirumala Temple DyEO Sri Ramesh Babu and others were also present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

