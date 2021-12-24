Left Menu

President congratulates Hanoi Archdiocese ahead of Christmas

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited and presented gifts to the Hanoi Archdiocese and the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics (CSVC) on Thursday for the upcoming Christmas holiday.

Vietnam's President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], December 24 (ANI/VOVWORLD): President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited and presented gifts to the Hanoi Archdiocese and the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics (CSVC) on Thursday for the upcoming Christmas holiday. The President wished a warm and happy Christmas season for Joseph Vu Van Thien, Archbishop of the Hanoi Archdiocese and Deputy Secretary-General of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam, Catholic dignitaries, and followers.

He spoke highly of the contributions of the Catholic community nationwide, including the Hanoi Archdiocese, to the country's socio-economic, national defence-security and global integration achievements amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vietnamese Party and State always ensure citizens' right to freedom of belief via the Constitution and law, he said, believing that in his role, Joseph Vu Van Thien will continue encouraging Catholics to build a strong archdiocese, contributing to the socio-economic development of the country and Hanoi in particular.

At a meeting with the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics CSVC the same day, President Phuc asked the Committee to continue disseminating the Party guidelines and State laws among Catholics. He urged for strengthening emulation movements and the links between the Party and the government with religious dignitaries and followers. The same day, the President sent a bouquet of flowers to the Hue Archdiocese with season's greetings. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

