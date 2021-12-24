Left Menu

3 injured after blast in sewerage line in Pakistan's Karachi

Three people were injured after a blast took place in a sewerage line in the Mehmoodabad area of Pakistan's Karachi, local media citing police reported on Friday.

24-12-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Three people were injured after a blast took place in a sewerage line in the Mehmoodabad area of Pakistan's Karachi, local media citing police reported on Friday. Dawn newspaper, citing a statement from Mehmoodabad Station House Officer Aijaz Pathan, reported the blast occurred in a sewerage line at Parsi Gate due to the accumulation of gas.

A motorcycle mechanic shop that was situated on the sewerage line also collapsed, according to the statement. Dawn also reported that the statement added that three people sustained minor injuries and were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.

A bomb disposal team was also summoned to the spot and an investigation was underway. (ANI)

