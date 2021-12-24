Left Menu

UK's Johnson urges people to get COVID-19 vaccine in Christmas message

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday urged people in the United Kingdom to get a COVID-19 vaccine as a Christmas present to their "family and the whole country," amid an unprecedented surge of infections caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

ANI | London | Updated: 24-12-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 16:10 IST
UK's Johnson urges people to get COVID-19 vaccine in Christmas message
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London [UK], December 24 (ANI/Sputnik): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday urged people in the United Kingdom to get a COVID-19 vaccine as a Christmas present to their "family and the whole country," amid an unprecedented surge of infections caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. "And though the time for buying presents is theoretically running out, there is still a wonderful thing you can give your family and the whole country ... and that is to get that jab, whether it is your first or second, or your booster," Johnson said in a video message released by his office on Christmas Eve.

The prime minister, who has resisted calls from the scientific community to impose more COVID-19 restrictions this week or after Christmas, advised people, however, to take extra precautions when meeting their families and friends during the festivities. "We must test ourselves and take extra care when meeting elderly or vulnerable relatives," he stressed, admitting that "after two years of this pandemic, I can't say that we are through it."

On Thursday, the UK set a new record of almost 120,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021