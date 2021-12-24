Pakistan Upper House passes resolution, flays Sialkot lynching

Pakistan's Upper House on Friday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Sialkot lynching incident in which a Sri Lankan citizen was brutally killed. Earlier this month, a mob had lynched a Sri Lankan factory manager Priyantha Kumara over blasphemy allegations. The mob after killing him had burnt his body.

"The unfortunate incident of this gruesome brutality reflects the mindset of extremist elements that exist in our society, which has not only tarnished the peaceful image of Pakistan but also Islam," the resolution read, as quoted by The Express Tribune newspaper. It further said that this brutality was in sheer violation of the principles, teachings and injunctions of Islam, the practices of the Holy Prophet, morale and human values, constitution and law of Pakistan and customs and norms of Pakistani society.

"The House expresses its deepest sympathies with the bereaved family of Priyantha Kumara," the resolution said. "The House also echoes the grief and sorrow felt and expressed at the national level over this brutal and shameful incident by the people of Pakistan across the board including political leadership and Islamic scholars." The resolution urged that the government should take immediate administrative, legal and awareness measures for eradication and countering of violent tendencies in the society.

Earlier, Several human rights groups had condemned the killing in Sialkot. Pakistan has registered thousands of blasphemy cases, which are mostly against religious minorities like Hindus, Christians, Shia and Ahmadiya Muslims from 1987 till today, according to several reports by rights groups.

A large number of these blasphemy cases in Pakistan are still awaiting justice. (ANI)

