Pakistan: Three injured in grenade attack in Balochistan

Three people were injured in a hand-grenade attack on a shop in Pakistan's Balochistan province, local media reported on Friday.

ANI | Khuzdar | Updated: 24-12-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 17:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Three people were injured in a hand-grenade attack on a shop in Pakistan's Balochistan province, local media reported on Friday. The explosion took place on Thursday on a shop in the Wadh bazaar area of the Khuzdar district of Balochistan, Dawn newspaper reported.

Citing officials, the Pakistani media outlet said that two unidentified people on a motorcycle hurled the grenade inside the shop and escaped. The injured were identified as Peer Jan, Sheikh Shahid and Yahya Khan, as per Dawn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

