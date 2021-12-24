Left Menu

Pakistan gets USD 4.6 billion foreign loans in five months

Pakistan has received around 4.6 billion US dollars in foreign loans during the first five months of the current fiscal year, taking its total loan inflows to about 40 billion US dollars since July 2018, local media reported on Friday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 24-12-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 20:51 IST
Pakistan gets USD 4.6 billion foreign loans in five months
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has received around 4.6 billion US dollars in foreign loans during the first five months of the current fiscal year, taking its total loan inflows to about 40 billion US dollars since July 2018, local media reported on Friday. Citing a monthly report on foreign assistance released by the country's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MEA) on Thursday, Dawn reported that Pakistan received about 4.699 billion US dollars inflows, including 4.575 billion US dollars in loans and about 123 million US dollars in grants.

The newspaper further stated that the Pakistan government has a budgetary target to obtain about 14.1 billion US dollars in foreign loans and grants during the current fiscal year. The total loans in five months included 2.93 billion US dollars for a programme or budgetary support (non-project aid) and 1.17 billion US dollars for projects.

A few days back, Pakistan's MEA had reported that total disbursements of foreign assistance during fiscal year 2020-21 amounted to 13.547 billion US dollars, about 27 per cent higher than 10.7 billion US dollars in fiscal year 2019-20, as per Dawn. Meanwhile, Pakistan's foreign currency reserves are depleting after the persistent stalemate over the renewal of the IMF package.

Pakistan's total foreign exchange reserves stood at USD 25.027 billion; the foreign reserves held by the SBP stood at over USD 18 billion and commercial banks USD 6.45 billion, reported Geo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
3
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021