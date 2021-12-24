Left Menu

UK mobile operators fear backlash as govt asks them to send booster vaccine alerts: Reports

Major UK mobile operators are concerned about the potential backlash from vaccination opposing clients following the government's request to send a country-wide mobile alert urging the public to get a COVID-19 booster, the Guardian reported on Friday.

ANI | Moscow, | Updated: 24-12-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 21:46 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Moscow, [Russia] December 24 (ANI/ Sputnik): Major UK mobile operators are concerned about the potential backlash from vaccination opposing clients following the government's request to send a country-wide mobile alert urging the public to get a COVID-19 booster, the Guardian reported on Friday. The UK government has reportedly asked the country's biggest mobile operators, including EE, O2, Vodafone and Three UK, to send messages to millions of their clients on behalf of the National Health Service (NHS) urging them to get a booster shot on Boxing Day, December 26.

"Operators feel a little nervous about angering some customers because it is such a heated issue. We will make it happen, but don't want those who don't agree with the message to blame us," an industry source was quoted as saying by The Guardian, The proposed text message will say "Get boosted now. Every adult needs a Covid-19 booster vaccine to protect against Omicron. Get your Covid-19 vaccine or booster. See NHS website for details," according to the newspaper. The move aims to increase public awareness about the revaccination campaign amid the Omicron surge.

In the beginning of the pandemic, the government already used mobile operators to send out messages in support of the NHS and containing general COVID-19 health advice. The decision did not stir a controversy then. (ANI/ Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

