China punishes more than two dozen officials over surge in COVID cases

More than two dozen officials in China's Shaanxi provinces have been punished by the authorities over their ineffective preventive measures on tackling the COVID-19 spread in the city of Xi'an, reported Xinhua.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 24-12-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 21:57 IST
China punishes more than two dozen officials over surge in COVID cases
Medics inside a makeshift nucleic acid testing laboratory set up at a convention centre following the coronavirus disease outbreak in Xian, China. (Image credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
More than two dozen officials in China's Shaanxi provinces have been punished by the authorities over their ineffective preventive measures in tackling the COVID-19 spread in the city of Xi'an, reported Xinhua. The Chinese Central Commission for Discipline Inspection on Friday has punished 26 officials and four local party organizations have been punished for "ineffective preventive measures", according to Xinhua.

China on Thursday announced restrictions in the Shaanxi province's of Xi'an as the biggest COVID outbreak was detected in the city on Wednesday. The authorities put the 13 million inhabitants of the city under restrictions as they are not allowed to leave their homes unless in an emergency. The disciplinary commission has dispatched eight inspection groups to Xi'an to supervise officials attempts and measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Xi'an city reported 49 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday while it reported 52 infections on Tuesday. In the past two weeks, Xi'an has reported 255 cases of COVID-19. (ANI)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

