Mukesh Aghi, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum President and CEO on Friday said that the State Department's decision to waive several in-person interview requirements at embassies and consulates for non-immigrant visas, particularly H-1B visas is a welcome move.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 22:12 IST
US decision to waive in-person interview for H-1B visas a welcome move: Trade body chief
US-India Strategic Partnership Forum President and CEO Mukesh Aghi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
By Reena Bhardwaj Mukesh Aghi, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum President and CEO on Friday said that the State Department's decision to waive several in-person interview requirements at embassies and consulates for non-immigrant visas, particularly H-1B visas is a welcome move.

Speaking to ANI, the trade body chief said that the State Department recognizes the immense impact of temporary work visas on America's economy, as H-1B visas serve as the vital link connecting India's tech talent for America's tech economy. "The State Department's decision to waive several in-person interview requirements at embassies and consulates for non-immigrant visas, particularly H-1B visas is a welcome move," he told ANI.

"The pandemic has precluded mobility and several Indian nationals in the United States haven't been able to travel back for stamping. At the same time, several folks in India were unable to get appointments at the local missions due to COVID protocols and delayed wait times. The State Department recognizes the immense impact of temporary work visas (particularly H-1B) to the US economy, as H-1Bs visas serve as the vital link connecting India's tech talent for America's tech economy. Hence, this is a win-win situation for both countries," the USISPF President added. Amid growing concerns of COVID-19 surge, the US on Thursday (local time) is temporarily dropping an in-person interview requirement for some work-visa categories: H-1B, L-1 and O-1.

Applicants for H-1B, L-1 and O-1 visas applying from abroad won't be required to do an in-person interview at a US consulate, typically the final step before a visa is issued. Those categories represent the most common visa types companies use to attract high-skilled talent from abroad. The consular officers are now temporarily authorized, through December 31, 2022, to waive in-person interviews for certain individual petition-based non-immigrant work visas and their qualifying derivatives in the following categories: Persons in Specialty Occupations (H-1B visas), Trainee or Special Education Visitors (H-3 visas), Intracompany Transferees (L visas), Individuals with Extraordinary Ability or Achievement (O visas), Athletes, Artists, and Entertainers (P visas), and Participants in International Cultural Exchange Programs (Q visas), read a US State Department release.

However, embassies and consulates may still require an in-person interview on a case-by-case basis and dependent upon local conditions. "We encourage applicants to check embassy and consulate websites for more detailed information about this development, as well as current operating status and services," added the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

