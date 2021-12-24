Left Menu

Turkey freezes assets of 770 individuals, US-based foundation for alleged terror links

Turkey has frozen the assets of 770 individuals and a US-based foundation over their alleged links to terrorist groups, according to a decision published in the country's official gazette on Friday.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 24-12-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 22:38 IST
Turkey freezes assets of 770 individuals, US-based foundation for alleged terror links
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Ankara [Turkey], December 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey has frozen the assets of 770 individuals and a US-based foundation over their alleged links to terrorist groups, according to a decision published in the country's official gazette on Friday. The list included 454 members of the Gulen Movement, whom the Turkish government accused of being behind the failed coup on July 15, 2016.

The assets of the U.S.-based Niagara Foundation were also frozen. Meanwhile, the decision targeted 108 members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), 119 members of terrorist organizations such as the Islamic State (IS), Al Nusra, Hezbollah and Al Qaeda, and 89 members of left-wing groups. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
3
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
4
Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation

Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resign...

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021