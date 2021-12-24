Terrorist groups using chaos in Afghanistan to stir up troubles: China

A senior Chinese minister has raised concern about the "complex and intricate" Afghan situation that terrorist groups including ISIS and Al-Qaeda are using to expand their presence in the region. Attending the Second International Seminar on Counterterrorism, Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao said the year has witnessed major changes in the international counterterrorism landscape and the resurgence of international terrorist activities.

"The evolution of the Afghan situation has been complex and intricate. Terrorist groups including ISIS, Al-Qaeda and ETIM have been using the chaos in the region to expand their presence and stir up troubles," he said. During his address, Wu Jianghao said, China maintains that the international community should join hands to combat terrorism.

"First, we need to foster the awareness of a community with a shared future. Second, we need to underscore the central role played by the UN. Third, we need to strengthen capacity building in developing countries. Fourth, we need to follow the principle of addressing both symptoms and root causes. Fifth, we need to tackle new terrorist threats and ideologies," he said. This seminar was hosted by the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations and organized by the China Institute of International Studies.

Officials, responsible officials of counter-terrorism agencies, and experts and scholars in the field of counterterrorism from 17 countries, including Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Afghanistan, Malaysia, Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt and Brazil, attended the conference via video link. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the participants in the international Seminar agreed that terrorism is a common enemy of humanity and a major threat to world peace and security.

"The changes in the Afghan situation have complicated the regional and international counterterrorism situation, and the abuse of the Internet and emerging technologies by terrorist forces has become an increasingly acute problem," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)