Left Menu

3,000 flights cancelled worldwide due to COVID-19 staffing issues: Reports

Nearly 3,000 flights have been cancelled worldwide as airlines cite COVID-19 staffing issues, according to reports.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 23:34 IST
3,000 flights cancelled worldwide due to COVID-19 staffing issues: Reports
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Nearly 3,000 flights have been cancelled worldwide as airlines cite COVID-19 staffing issues, according to reports. United Airlines confirmed that more than 100 flights that were scheduled for Christmas Eve have been canceled by the company as it grapples with the spread of the omicron variant, according to the Hill.

So far, 4,604 flights have been delayed. About 500 flights are delayed within, into, or out of the United States on Friday. Also, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines said Thursday that they had canceled hundreds of Christmas Eve flights. JetBlue has also canceled more than 50 flights. Alaska Airlines said in a statement to CNN that it had canceled 17 flights on Thursday because of omicron, and that more cancellations were possible on Friday. Per CNN, it has cancelled 11 more flights as of Friday morning, according to the Hill.

White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said earlier this week that large gatherings this holiday season are not safe from the coronavirus, even for those fully vaccinated with a booster shot. "Christmas travel would increase the spread of the variant even among the fully vaccinated," he said.

The flight cancellations come as Francis Collins, the outgoing National Institutes of Health director, warned on Sunday that the US could begin seeing 1 million COVID-19 infections per day if Americans don't take coronavirus precautions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
3
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
4
Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation

Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resign...

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021