Left Menu

Electricity projects suspended in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August, many electricity supply projects have been halted for the past four months.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 25-12-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 10:41 IST
Electricity projects suspended in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August, many electricity supply projects have been halted for the past four months. Officials at Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said that the main reason for halting these projects is the suspension of funds from the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank and the United States development aid to Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.

Turkmenistan's 500 KV electricity transmission to Afghanistan is one of these projects, which was transferring electricity from the border of Turkmenistan to Sheberghan's Aqina port and then to the Alvazun plain of Kunduz and finally to the Arghandi district of Kabul. Only 10 per cent of the work needs to be finished. "90 per cent of the 500 KV line project is completed and only 10 per cent of its work remains. If the ADB allows it, we can complete the remaining 10 per cent of its work in the next six months," said Safiullah Ahmadzai, Executive Chief of DABS.

DABS officials added that a complete solution to the shortage of electricity in Kabul will require the construction of two more electricity substations at a cost of USD 40 million, reported Tolo News. Meanwhile, a number of Kabul residents complained about the lack of electricity and said that the shortage of electricity has increased this winter.

"There is no electricity when it comes, it does not benefit us, it comes at 8 or 9 at night," said Borhan, a resident of Kabul. "When there is a need for electricity during the night, for lighting and warming the rooms, it does not come. People are facing a lot of problems," said Nooraqa, a resident of Kabul.

According to some institutions in the country, work on nearly a dozen other major projects, including the Central Asia-South Asia electricity transmission project (CASA1000), Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India Pipeline (TAPI) and Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) Power Interconnection Project (TAP) projects, have been halted in the past four months due to the suspension of funding for these projects by countries and international organizations, reported Tolo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India
3
Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Australia
4
Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; sudden food aversion in toddlers may be due to COVID; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day

Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021