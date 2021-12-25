Left Menu

Nepal PM Deuba 'likely' to visit India in early January

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is likely to visit India in early January, sources familiar with the development confirmed to ANI.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-12-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 10:59 IST
Nepal PM Deuba 'likely' to visit India in early January
Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is likely to visit India in early January, sources familiar with the development confirmed to ANI. As per the sources at Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi already has extended an invitation for the visit to his Nepali counterpart inviting him for visit to India.

"Formal invitation has been extended to Nepali PM Deuba for the visit. It would be his second foreign visit. He is likely to embark on a visit to India in the early weeks of January next year," a senior official with the MoFA informed ANI. A source inside the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu aware of the matter also confirmed that Deuba has been invited over by the Indian counterpart.

"This comes months after the Glasgow climate summit side-lines where both the Prime Ministers have extended invitation for visit. Nepali Prime Minister is likely to visit India in the first week of January," the source aware of the matter confirmed. It would be a first visit to India by Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba after being appointed over the post of Premier by the Supreme Court issuing a mandamus where it had annulled the decision of the then Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to dissolve the Parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India
3
Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Australia
4
Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; sudden food aversion in toddlers may be due to COVID; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day

Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021