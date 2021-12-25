Left Menu

China donates winter clothes, blankets to Afghanistan as humanitarian aid

As a part of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, China on Friday donated winter clothes and blankets.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 25-12-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 11:26 IST
China donates winter clothes, blankets to Afghanistan as humanitarian aid
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

As a part of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, China on Friday donated winter clothes and blankets. The aids were loaded in tens of trucks and are supposed to be distributed to people who have not yet received aids, reported Khaama Press.

The aid will be distributed to 34 provinces of Afghanistan and will be distributed to people in need after a transparent survey in the provinces. Speaking to journalists in Kabul, the Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriates Khalilurahman Haqqani said that the aids will be distributed to people in need after a transparent survey in the provinces, reported Khaama Press.

Khalilurahman Haqqani expressed gratitude to countries that have delivered humanitarian aids to Afghanistan and called on other countries to continue delivering aids to the Afghan people. "Afghanistan is going through the toughest economic situation and the world must implement its pledges in delivering humanitarian aids to Afghan people," said Haqqani.

Earlier, China had provided the Afghan people with several batches of foodstuff, non-food items, and COVID-19 vaccines. International humanitarian organizations including the UN have been repeatedly warning of a severe humanitarian crisis in the country after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India
3
Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Australia
4
Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; sudden food aversion in toddlers may be due to COVID; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day

Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021