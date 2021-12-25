Left Menu

Toll from shipwreck in Ionian Sea rises to 11

The number of migrants, who died in a shipwreck near the Greek island of Antikythera in the Ionian Sea, has increased to 11, the Greek Reporter newspaper reported, citing the coast guard.

ANI | Athens | Updated: 25-12-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 12:13 IST
Toll from shipwreck in Ionian Sea rises to 11
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Athens [Greece], December 25 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of migrants, who died in a shipwreck near the Greek island of Antikythera in the Ionian Sea, has increased to 11, the Greek Reporter newspaper reported, citing the coast guard. On Thursday, a sailing boat with over with some 100 migrants on board ran ashore en route from Turkey to Italy, after which the crew called emergency services and asked for help.

The rescue ship took on board 90 people, among which were 52 men, 11 women and 27 children. An investigation into the incident has been launched. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

