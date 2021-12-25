Taliban welcomes UNSC over extending travel ban waiver on group officials

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has welcomed the decision by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) extending exemption of travel ban on a number of high-ranking Taliban officials including Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar. A spokesperson of IEA Inamullah Samangani, meanwhile, asked the removal of names of Taliban's officials from the black lists of the UN and the US on the Doha agreement, Khamma Press reported.

Inamullah Samangani said that the removal should have been done earlier. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has exempted Taliban leaders from the travel ban for a period beginning on December 22, 2021, and ending on March 21, 2022.

The list includes prominent leaders of the Islamic Emirate like First Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai. The Taliban, which took control of Afghanistan early this year, have not been recognised as Afghanistan's new government by the international community.

On Wednesday, UNSC unanimously adopted a resolution clearing the way for aid to reach Afghans in desperate need of basic support, while preventing funds from falling into the hands of the Taliban. In passing the text, the Council carved out an exemption for humanitarian assistance and other activities that support basic human needs from sanctions imposed under resolutions 2255 (2015) and 1988 (2011), concerning individuals and entities associated with the Taliban in constituting a threat to peace, stability and security.

Key provisions allow for the processing and payment of funds, other financial assets or economic resources, and the provision of goods and services necessary to ensure the timely delivery of assistance. (ANI)

