Left Menu

Taliban claim to dissociate nearly 2,000 affiliates for misbehaviour

The Taliban on Friday claimed to have dissociated nearly 2,000 affiliates for misbehaviour, including provincial heads of some directorates.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 25-12-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 12:30 IST
Taliban claim to dissociate nearly 2,000 affiliates for misbehaviour
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban on Friday claimed to have dissociated nearly 2,000 affiliates for misbehaviour, including provincial heads of some directorates. Officials of the purification commission of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) said that they have dissociated 1,895 Taliban affiliates due to their misbehaviour, reported Khaama Press.

A spokesperson of IEA Inamullah Samangani in a Twitter post said that provincial heads of some directorates are also among those whose memberships have been dissolved. "Cases of most of these people have been referred to courts and a large number of ill-bred people left IEA after the commission was created," read his Twitter post.

Samangani added that the officials and rank and file were dissociated after the investigations of the purification commission, reported Khaama Press. Purification commission, a newly created administration of IEA, observes the Taliban affiliates who misbehave with common people and do not abide by the rules.

Earlier, the Taliban's supreme leader Mullah Hebtullah Akhundzada had asked Taliban officials to identify influential people and dissociate them from their rankings. In the meantime, the head of the purification commission, Lutfullah Hakimi, has been asking people to cooperate with them in identifying those who misuse the name of the Taliban and misbehave with people, reported Khaama Press. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; sudden food aversion in toddlers may be due to COVID; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day

Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; s...

 Global
4
Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021