11 injured in road accident in Pak's Balochistan

At least 11 people suffered injuries in a road accident in Uthal city of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Saturday morning.

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 25-12-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 13:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
At least 11 people suffered injuries in a road accident in Uthal city of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Saturday morning. The accident occurred due to a collision between a passenger bus and a truck full of stones, Xinhua reported.

All the victims were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Uthal, rescue workers told local media. The ill-fated bus was heading from Balochistan's provincial capital of Quetta to the country's southern port city of Karachi, according to the reports.

Recently, a large part of Pakistan, especially the open areas, are having dense fog, causing an increase in road accidents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

