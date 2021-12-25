Left Menu

Russia registers 24,946 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Russia registered 24,946 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,368,299, the federal response center said Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 25-12-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 14:01 IST
Russia registers 24,946 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], December 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 24,946 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,368,299, the federal response center said Saturday. On Friday, the response center reported a daily tally of 24,703 COVID-19 cases countrywide.

In the last 24 hours, Moscow registered the highest number of new cases at 2,714, followed by 2,072 cases in St. Petersburg and 1,431 in the Moscow region. In the same 24 hours, 981 deaths of patients with COVID-19 were confirmed across the country, bringing the cumulative total of fatalities to 303,250, and 42,107 recoveries, bringing the total to 9,222,486. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India
3
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021