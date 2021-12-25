Afghan passport applicants to apply online, says Taliban

Taliban on Saturday said that Afghan passport applicants should apply online to avoid overcrowding. Inamullah Samangani, the Deputy Spokesman for the caretaker government, tweeted the decision had been taken to prevent overcrowding and avoid people facing problems, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

After the fall of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan led by Ashraf Ghani and the Taliban taking control of the country in mid-August, most Afghans want to leave the war-torn nation as they fear repercussions from the group as well as dread the previous regime of the Taliban. The Passport Department website remained active, Samangani said, adding letters and paper applications would not be accepted.

Last week, a Pajhwok report quoted Passport Director Alam Gul Haqqani as saying a new online form had been designed, invalidating the previous one. Earlier in December, the passport-issuing process in Afghanistan commenced in 14 more provinces, taking the total to 32 at present.

Haqqani told reporters that all the 32 Afghan provinces will be competent to issue passports for applicants, reported TOLOnews. Afghans in Kabul desperately need passports and are eagerly waiting for the passport office to reopen.

As revealed by the passport department, over 125,000 passports have been issued so far since the reopening of offices in Afghanistan, reported TOLOnews. (ANI)

