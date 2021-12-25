Left Menu

Afghan passport applicants to apply online, says Taliban

Taliban on Saturday said that Afghan passport applicants should apply online to avoid overcrowding.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 25-12-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 14:47 IST
Afghan passport applicants to apply online, says Taliban
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban on Saturday said that Afghan passport applicants should apply online to avoid overcrowding. Inamullah Samangani, the Deputy Spokesman for the caretaker government, tweeted the decision had been taken to prevent overcrowding and avoid people facing problems, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

After the fall of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan led by Ashraf Ghani and the Taliban taking control of the country in mid-August, most Afghans want to leave the war-torn nation as they fear repercussions from the group as well as dread the previous regime of the Taliban. The Passport Department website remained active, Samangani said, adding letters and paper applications would not be accepted.

Last week, a Pajhwok report quoted Passport Director Alam Gul Haqqani as saying a new online form had been designed, invalidating the previous one. Earlier in December, the passport-issuing process in Afghanistan commenced in 14 more provinces, taking the total to 32 at present.

Haqqani told reporters that all the 32 Afghan provinces will be competent to issue passports for applicants, reported TOLOnews. Afghans in Kabul desperately need passports and are eagerly waiting for the passport office to reopen.

As revealed by the passport department, over 125,000 passports have been issued so far since the reopening of offices in Afghanistan, reported TOLOnews. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India
3
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021