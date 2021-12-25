Left Menu

4.5 magnitude earthquake rocks Afghanistan

An earthquake of 4.5 magnitudes rocked Afghanistan on Saturday, reported National Center for Seismology (NCS).

25-12-2021
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 25-12-2021, 12:09:05 IST, Lat: 30.38 & Long: 67.54, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 489km SSW of Kabul , Afghanistan," tweeted NCS. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

