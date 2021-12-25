Left Menu

Hong Kong reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 3 Omicron infections

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 25 new imported cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to 12,580, media reported on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 16:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 25 new imported cases of COVID-19, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to 12,580, media reported on Saturday. The patients comprise 14 males and 11 females, aged 21 to 80, according to Xinhua news agency.

A total of 73 cases have been reported in the past 14 days. One of them is an import-related case, while the rest are imported cases, according to the CHP. Meanwhile, the whole genome sequencing analysis of three cases announced earlier confirmed they all carried the Omicron variant of COVID-19, bringing the total number of Omicron infections to 44 in Hong Kong.

According to Xinhua news agency, since the launch of the government inoculation programme in late February, about 4.85 million people or 72 per cent of the eligible population have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, while about 4.63 million or 68.7 per cent of the eligible population have taken two doses. Meanwhile, a total of 338,405 people have taken the booster shot in Hong Kong as of 7.00 pm local time Friday, it reported. (ANI)

