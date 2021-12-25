Left Menu

IED goes off in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, no casualty reported

A bomb went off on Friday in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province at a road that is usually used by convoys of Pakistan security forces.

ANI | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | Updated: 25-12-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 18:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

A bomb went off on Friday in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province at a road that is usually used by convoys of Pakistan security forces. The explosion took place along the road in the Bakkakhel area of Bannu District, Dawn newspaper reported. However, no person was hurt in the blast that was heard in the nearby areas.

The Pakistani publication said that an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted by unknown miscreants along the road that went off. "After the explosion, security personnel reached the place and surrounded the area to launch a search for miscreants," said an official source. The official added that the police had registered a case and began investigations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

