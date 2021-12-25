Left Menu

Pakistan: PTI leader shot dead in broad daylight in Karachi

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-12-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 18:16 IST
Pakistan: PTI leader shot dead in broad daylight in Karachi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A local leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was shot dead by unidentified armed men on Friday in the city of Karachi in Punjab province. The incident, which took place in broad daylight, left one dead and another injured, The News International reported.

The shooting took place reportedly over disputed land near the Murghi Khana stop in the Quaidabad area. According to media reports, the suspects managed to escape after the shooting. The victims were later transferred to the nearby hospital.

PTI leader had a dispute with land grabbers over a piece of land and he was targeted when he was returning home from a hearing at local courts, The News reported. PTI leadership has condemned the incident and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. Further probe is underway and more information is awaited in this regard. (ANI)

