Vietnam reports 15,586 new COVID-19 cases, 1,636,455 in total

Vietnam reported 15,586 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 15,559 locally transmitted and 27 imported, according to its health ministry.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 25-12-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 19:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Hanoi [Vietnam], December 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 15,586 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 15,559 locally transmitted and 27 imported, according to its health ministry. Among the localities, the Vietnamese capital Hanoi logged the highest number of infections on Saturday with 1,879 cases, followed by southern Tay Ninh province with 946 cases and southern Ho Chi Minh City with 885 cases.

The infections brought the country's total tally to 1,636,455 with 31,007 deaths, said the ministry. Nationwide, as many as 1,229,684 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 14,423 from Friday. Some 144.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 65.4 million second shots, have been administered, according to the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Saturday, the country has registered over 1.6 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

