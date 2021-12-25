Left Menu

Scientists advise UK Government to toughen COVID-19 restrictions until late March

The United Kingdom can significantly reduce COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations if tougher restrictions are introduced and kept until the end of March, a group of Warwick University pandemic experts said in a consensus statement for the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).

ANI | London | Updated: 25-12-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 19:33 IST
Scientists advise UK Government to toughen COVID-19 restrictions until late March
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London [UK], December 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The United Kingdom can significantly reduce COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations if tougher restrictions are introduced and kept until the end of March, a group of Warwick University pandemic experts said in a consensus statement for the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE). On December 8, UK Prime Minister announced so-called Plan B restrictions in England, including mandatory face masks and health certificates. British media said tougher restrictions can be considered as Omicron cases soared.

The Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling, Operational sub-group (SPI-M-O) has carried out modelling to assess effects of the potential return to so-called Step 2 restrictions, which were part of last year's four-step anti-coronavirus roadmap, if introduced for a period of two weeks, four weeks or three months. "Step 2 has a much larger effect, reducing the number of deaths up to 31st May by 39 per cent (24-54 per cent) if kept in place from 28th December until 28th March, and 18 per cent (12-27%) if kept in place until 15th January," the SPI-M-O said in a report released on December 22.

The introduction of Step 2 restrictions will reduce peak pressure on hospitals by about 50 per cent than if only Plan B were to be kept, the experts said. The UK cabinet has yet to respond to the report. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
3
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021