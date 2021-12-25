Left Menu

15 killed on road accident in Congo: Reports

Fifteen people died in a road accident in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's (DRC) southern province of Haut-Katanga, the 7sur7 news website reported on Saturday, citing a doctor from a local hospital.

ANI | Kinshasa | Updated: 25-12-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 19:43 IST
Kinshasa [DRC] December 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Fifteen people died in a road accident in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's (DRC) southern province of Haut-Katanga, the 7sur7 news website reported on Saturday, citing a doctor from a local hospital. The accident took place on Friday, according to the report.

"Fifteen people were brought to the morgue, and those injured are [undergoing treatment] in intensive care," the doctor was quoted as saying. The doctor said that the victims were members of a local charity and travelled from the town of Lubumbashi to Kasenga to make donations. The majority of those diseased were younger than 30, the doctor added.

Road accidents in Haut-Katanga are becoming recurrent, the report said, citing a major crash that killed 50 last month and another one killing three and injuring 28 in late October. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

