Left Menu

Ex-Austrian Chancellor Kurz to take up job in Silicon Valley: Reports

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has signed a contract with an investment firm in Silicon Valley and will move his family to the United States early next year, Austrian media reported on Saturday.

ANI | Vienna | Updated: 25-12-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 20:20 IST
Ex-Austrian Chancellor Kurz to take up job in Silicon Valley: Reports
Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. (Image credit: Twitter/@sebastiankurz). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

Vienna [Austria], December 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has signed a contract with an investment firm in Silicon Valley and will move his family to the United States early next year, Austrian media reported on Saturday.

The Kronen Zeitung newspaper said that Kurz would take up a managerial job with an unnamed internationally operating company in early February. The Oesterreich daily put his annual pay at 5,00,000 euros (USD 5,66,000).

The 35-year-old said earlier in December that he was quitting politics to spend more time with his newborn son. The announcement came weeks after Austrian prosecutors raided his office as part of a corruption probe. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global
4
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021