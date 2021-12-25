Ex-Austrian Chancellor Kurz to take up job in Silicon Valley: Reports

Vienna [Austria], December 25 (ANI/Sputnik): Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has signed a contract with an investment firm in Silicon Valley and will move his family to the United States early next year, Austrian media reported on Saturday.

The Kronen Zeitung newspaper said that Kurz would take up a managerial job with an unnamed internationally operating company in early February. The Oesterreich daily put his annual pay at 5,00,000 euros (USD 5,66,000).

The 35-year-old said earlier in December that he was quitting politics to spend more time with his newborn son. The announcement came weeks after Austrian prosecutors raided his office as part of a corruption probe. (ANI/Sputnik)

