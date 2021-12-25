Left Menu

'No one should pressurize us on EVMs', says Pakistan's poll body

Noting that the Election Commission of Pakistan had taken various steps regarding electronic voting machines (EVMs) even before the legislation was passed, the poll body has said that it was fully aware of its obligations and no one should try to put it under duress, local media reported on Saturday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-12-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 20:25 IST
'No one should pressurize us on EVMs', says Pakistan's poll body
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Noting that the Election Commission of Pakistan had taken various steps regarding electronic voting machines (EVMs) even before the legislation was passed, the poll body has said that it was fully aware of its obligations and no one should try to put it under duress, local media reported on Saturday. Quoting a spokesperson of the ECP, The News International stated that it was wrong to believe that the Commission was ignoring its responsibilities concerning the use of computerized voting machines.

"In this regard, the Election Commission wants to make it clear that even before the rules of the electronic voting machines, it has been taking various steps regarding the use of technology. Immediately after the related legislation, the Commission formed three committees regarding the technology, which gave a briefing to the Election Commission on their work on December 23, 2021," he said, according to The News International. Despite the reservations of the opposition about the "electoral reforms", Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the next general elections would be held through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Khan said EVMs will bring transparency to the electoral process.

The opposition has argued that anything that is controlled and operated by others and can be used to manipulate electoral results is unacceptable. Earlier this year, Former Speaker of Pakistan and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had stated that the countries where EVMs have been tried and tested have either already reverted to paper ballots or are going back to the old system for different reasons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global
4
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021