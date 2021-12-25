Left Menu

Singapore reports 248 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 248 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing its total tally to 277,555.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 22:25 IST
Singapore reports 248 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, December 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 248 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing its total tally to 277,555. Of the new cases, 177 were in the community, five were in migrant worker dormitories and 66 were imported cases, according to statistics released by the health ministry.

A total of 392 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 19 cases being critically ill in the intensive care unit (ICU). The current overall ICU utilization rate is 49.6 per cent. One more patient has passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 821.

The ministry said on Saturday that a total of 448 Omicron cases were detected in Singapore, with 369 imported and 79 local cases. Given its high transmissibility, it is a matter of time before the Omicron variant spreads in the community, it said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
3
NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

NATO warship enters Ukraine's port of Odessa: Reports

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S. airlines cut hundreds of Christmas Eve flights, but Americans carry on and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; U.S....

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021